What The Perrio Siblings From My 600-Lb Life Look Like Today
Obesity affects millions of people in the U.S. to varying degrees, but there's a smaller segment of the population classified as "super obese." Defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of 50 or more, per the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, super obesity affects about 50,000 people in this country. For these individuals, the basics of everyday life — even walking more than a few steps — are a struggle, and their risk of death is much higher than the norm. These are the people who are featured in "My 600-Lb Life." the hit TLC series in which super-obese patients start their journey to better health and relationships by working with bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan "Dr. Now" Nowzaradan. He performs operations that reduce the size of patients' stomachs, helping them eat less and lose the excess weight.
One of the series' most unusual storylines was one from 2018 that involved not one, but three family members. Siblings Roshanda, Brandie, and Clarence Perrio of Louisiana were billed as the "One-Ton Family" because of their combined weights. Brandie and Clarence each hovered a little around the 600-pound mark when they first saw Dr. Now, while Roshanda weighed in at 803 pounds. For them, surgery was their only hope of gaining a productive life. Once the siblings lost enough weight on their own to make the operation viable (Roshanda dropped 200 pounds through diet and exercise), they each underwent the operation. But now that the cameras have stopped rolling, it's heartening to see that they've never stopped trying to change their lives for the better.
The Perrios have struggled with weight all their lives
Growing up, the Perrio siblings (they also have an older brother) survived a rough childhood. As they explained on "My 600-Lb Life," their father had substance abuse issues and often fought with their mother. Clarence, Roshanda, and Brandie turned to food to smother their sadness and stress, even devising ways to get to the treats their father locked in a closet as a punishment. By the time they were in high school, all three were already seriously overweight — Roshanda weighed 300 pounds by age 12 — and their poor diet only contributed to their continuing weight gain. The episode shows Roshanda and Brandie eating at a buffet restaurant, each with two plates piled high with fried chicken, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, and other comfort foods.
The siblings each moved into their own houses as young adults, but Roshanda and Brandie's weight interfered with their mobility. After their mother's death, they relied on Clarence to provide their food and transportation. By 2018, the loss of independence and the fear of dying young finally led the Perrios to seek help. The first surgeon they consulted wasn't able to work safely with super-obese patients, and he referred them to Dr. Now.
Clarence and Brandie Perrio made good progress at first
Clarence and Brandie Perrio each began their weight-loss quests with good intentions. Clarence wanted to stay healthy so he could continue helping his sisters and father, while Brandie hoped to become more independent and pursue her personal goals. They both started out strong after undergoing their bariatric surgery; both dropped more than 200 pounds by following Dr. Now's eating and exercise strategies. Because eating disorders often have a psychological element behind them, the Perrios also met with a therapist on Dr. Now's recommendation. However, Clarence was resistant to the therapist's advice, and left in the middle of the session.
In a "Where Are They Now?" follow-up (per Distractify), fans learned of some setbacks regarding the siblings. Brandie was pursuing a music career and regressed to some of her old eating habits, gaining back 70 pounds in the process. Clarence admitted he, too, had left Dr. Now's program, saying he needed to be "focused on what will help me keep making progress." He felt confident he could get down to his goal weight without following the doctor's eating plan.
The sibs make occasional appearances on social media, though Clarence hasn't posted to his Facebook account since 2020. Brandie is a little more forthcoming. On her page (she appears as "Brandi Michelle"), she shares humorous memes and family photos. Best of all, in the summer of 2023, she revealed she has returned to college. "Never too late to go back!" Brandie wrote.
Roshanda's weight loss lets her enjoy an active life
At nearly 800 pounds, "I'm at the point now where I can't hardly move around the way I want to," Roshanda Perrio explained on the TLC show (via Daily Motion). By the time she and her siblings consulted with Dr. Now, she was so despondent she didn't think she could go on if she couldn't have the surgery. Roshanda's journey involved a lot of work. Before she could be cleared for surgery, she needed to lose 200 pounds on her own. Once she accomplished that, she underwent the operation and continued to drop the weight through diet and activity. Now, she's one of the stars of "My 600-Lb Life" who look much different today.
Per Distractify, Roshanda has now lost approximately half of her original 803 pounds. Her social media feeds are full of confident selfies and pictures of family parties, karaoke sessions and girls' nights — none of which she was able to enjoy when she was housebound and barely able to dress herself. Still, some fans are disappointed that Roshanda isn't twig-thin after so many years post-surgery. In 2022, a fan commented on one of her Instagram posts by chiding her, "Food is not more important than life and family." Roshanda retorted, "[S]o people fall short life happens, no b**** food is not more important. I don't even eat like that...there is other ways to gain weight. Ask wat happen before u come on my s*** judging me."