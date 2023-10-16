What The Perrio Siblings From My 600-Lb Life Look Like Today

Obesity affects millions of people in the U.S. to varying degrees, but there's a smaller segment of the population classified as "super obese." Defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of 50 or more, per the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, super obesity affects about 50,000 people in this country. For these individuals, the basics of everyday life — even walking more than a few steps — are a struggle, and their risk of death is much higher than the norm. These are the people who are featured in "My 600-Lb Life." the hit TLC series in which super-obese patients start their journey to better health and relationships by working with bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan "Dr. Now" Nowzaradan. He performs operations that reduce the size of patients' stomachs, helping them eat less and lose the excess weight.

One of the series' most unusual storylines was one from 2018 that involved not one, but three family members. Siblings Roshanda, Brandie, and Clarence Perrio of Louisiana were billed as the "One-Ton Family" because of their combined weights. Brandie and Clarence each hovered a little around the 600-pound mark when they first saw Dr. Now, while Roshanda weighed in at 803 pounds. For them, surgery was their only hope of gaining a productive life. Once the siblings lost enough weight on their own to make the operation viable (Roshanda dropped 200 pounds through diet and exercise), they each underwent the operation. But now that the cameras have stopped rolling, it's heartening to see that they've never stopped trying to change their lives for the better.