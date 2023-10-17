Our Official Ranking Of Every Hallmark Christmas Movie Starring Jen Lilley

Jen Lilley is a bonafide Hallmark Channel darling. While Lilley is one of the multiple Hallmark stars who's joined the competitor network, Great American Family, as of late, she's still got quite an impressive filmography with Hallmark under her belt. Lilley's leading Hallmark roles have made it into the double digits, and it's easy to see why. She's got the energy, versatility, and relatability of a perfectly lovable leading lady.

The Hallmark Channel is best known for its wholesome romantic comedies, but it's also particularly popular for its holiday content. Lilley is a fan of Hallmark holiday movies herself, telling Brit + Co: "Hallmark has always been a part of my Christmas. And then when they formed Hallmark Channel and started doing all of the Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, that just naturally folded into my Christmas traditions."

While Lilley's face can be seen all over the channel, she's actually only starred in three Hallmark Christmas movies. Her list of Hallmark holiday movies may be short, but it's chock full of everything we love about Christmas rom-coms. If you're a Jen Lilley fan, and you're in search of the best Hallmark movies to watch this Christmas, get ready for the ultimate watch list. We've got Jen Lilley's Hallmark Christmas movies ranked from our least favorite to the best.