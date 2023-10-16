Things Only Adults Notice On The Big Comfy Couch

There were far fewer options for children's television shows in the '90s than there are today, and if you grew up in that time period, you more than likely watched the exact same programs as everyone else from the era. Among the popular options for various age groups were "Blue's Clues," "Rugrats," and "All That," and one of the cutest shows for kids was "The Big Comfy Couch."

"The Big Comfy Couch" followed a clown named Loonette as she navigated life in Clowntown with her friends Molly, Major Bedhead, Granny Garbanzo, and more. Loonette was known for tidying up, stretching, and taking naps.

Anyone who watched this show as a child likely has a nostalgic affinity for "The Big Comfy Couch," but let's get real — while we'll always hold a special place in our hearts for it, this show was bananas. As the title suggests, most of it took place on Loonette's comically large couch, as that's where she seemingly spent the majority of her time.

If you haven't watched it recently, you probably only remember the recurring bits. While those alone are a little bizarre, they pale in comparison to some of the odd details you'll notice upon rewatching it as an adult. Here are some things only adults notice when watching "The Big Comfy Couch."