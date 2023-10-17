Why Bob Saget Once Had A Public Feud With Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel
Both Bob Saget and Danielle Fishel were on beloved ABC sitcoms in the '90s, with Saget starring as the straight-laced, father-of-three Danny Tanner on "Full House" and Fishel appearing as the odd, but extremely smart Topanga Lawrence on "Boy Meets World." Outside of Fishel's guest appearances on "Full House" during its sixth season, it's not surprising that the two actors crossed paths behind the scenes of their shared network, with Fishel even sharing a story about a memorable run-in she had with the comedian.
In 2013, Fishel revealed in an interview with Maxim that she had a distinct memory of Saget from her time working on "Boy Meets World." The celeb explains that she was on a private jet heading to Disney World, noting that she was seated in a private section with her family. "All of a sudden Bob Saget walks down the aisle, rips open our curtain, and shouts, 'Do you guys have any coke?!" Fishel recalled (via HuffPost). "Then he looks my dad in the eye, laughs, and closes the curtain. My mom was like, 'What was that all about?'"
Though it was not her intention, sharing this memory with Maxim created something of a feud between Saget and Fishel, with the "Full House" comedian snapping back at the story in a very defensive way.
Bob Saget had some harsh words after Danielle Fishel' shared the anecdote
After Danielle Fishel shared her memory of Bob Saget randomly asking her family for cocaine, the comedian publicly responded to the anecdote, denying the details and even insulting the "Boy Meets World" star. "What show was she on? Big Chest, Small Wonder? That's the real size of her, by the way. She's kind of like Bilbo Baggins, very tiny," he told Maxim in 2013 (via HuffPost).
"So first off, I don't open curtains. That was a lie, because I just don't do that. I knock on things," Saget explained, adding that the plane Fishel mentioned in her story didn't have private sections. "Anyway, the whole thing was as simple as me going to the restroom and throwing out a one-liner. I was always making jokes; that's what I did."
The former "America's Funniest Home Video" host added that the joke was meant to be a satirical comment about kids in show business, explaining that the drug reference was intended to highlight the need to protect children in the industry. He finished the interview by saying, "I wouldn't expect someone to understand it if they don't get that kind of humor."
The two may have resolved things behind-the-scenes
After Bob Saget's harsh response to her story, Danielle Fishel took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express that she meant no ill will towards her network colleague. "Maybe you should have printed what I said at the end 'we knew he was joking. It was funny.' He didn't pick up on that," she said in a post directed towards Maxim.
Based on this tweet, it seems that Fishel didn't take Saget's comments too personally. In fact, the two might have even made up behind the scenes, as the "Girl Meets World" actor posted a moving tribute to Saget following his heartbreaking death in 2022. "I had the pleasure of working with Bob when I guest starred on Full House twice in the early 90's," she captioned her Instagram post. "Decades later we became reacquainted through mutual friends and since then I've been lucky to call him and his incredible wife, Kelly, my friends."
Fishel closed out her post saying that she would miss the man she had once feuded with and that she was thinking of his loved ones. "Bob, you really are too cool," she wrote.