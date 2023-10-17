Why Bob Saget Once Had A Public Feud With Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel

Both Bob Saget and Danielle Fishel were on beloved ABC sitcoms in the '90s, with Saget starring as the straight-laced, father-of-three Danny Tanner on "Full House" and Fishel appearing as the odd, but extremely smart Topanga Lawrence on "Boy Meets World." Outside of Fishel's guest appearances on "Full House" during its sixth season, it's not surprising that the two actors crossed paths behind the scenes of their shared network, with Fishel even sharing a story about a memorable run-in she had with the comedian.

In 2013, Fishel revealed in an interview with Maxim that she had a distinct memory of Saget from her time working on "Boy Meets World." The celeb explains that she was on a private jet heading to Disney World, noting that she was seated in a private section with her family. "All of a sudden Bob Saget walks down the aisle, rips open our curtain, and shouts, 'Do you guys have any coke?!" Fishel recalled (via HuffPost). "Then he looks my dad in the eye, laughs, and closes the curtain. My mom was like, 'What was that all about?'"

Though it was not her intention, sharing this memory with Maxim created something of a feud between Saget and Fishel, with the "Full House" comedian snapping back at the story in a very defensive way.