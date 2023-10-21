Why TLC's What Not To Wear Star Clinton Kelly Finally Extended An Olive Branch To Stacy London

During the series' run from 2003 to 2013, TLC's "What Not to Wear" gave out plenty of fashion advice. Its hosts, Stacy London and Clinton Kelly were basically the fashion gurus of the early aughts, and their onscreen friendship was just as vital a part of the show as their knowledge about style. Still, despite how in sync these two seemed on camera, things weren't so lovey-dovey behind the scenes. London and Kelly had a falling out and found themselves in a fairly public decade-long feud. These days, though, it's all water under the bridge.

When the fashion-loving duo appeared on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna in September 2023, London recalled that something Kelly wrote in his book about their friendship made her say, "That's it, we're done." Ten years passed before Kelly decided to put an end to the feud thanks to what he was reading online. He explained, "After seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other, I was like, 'I can't take this anymore because we don't really hate each other. We love each other as a matter of fact.'" That's when he reached out to his former co-host. "I was like, 'Can we put this behind us? Let's talk it out," Kelly explained, adding, "We had a really emotional conversation... And we just talked through it all."

Since then, they're back to being BFFs and proving that forgiveness is one thing that never goes out of style.