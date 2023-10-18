Times Tamera Mowry Went Makeup Free And Looked Totally Gorgeous
Tamera Mowry effortlessly exudes charm in her makeup-free selfies, prompting us to wonder why she hasn't ventured into the beauty industry professionally. As an accomplished actor, television host, and former singer, she has graced various media platforms. From the hit '90s sitcom "Sister, Sister," where she shared the spotlight with her twin sister, Tia Mowry, to her role as a co-host on "The Real" and leading performances in Hallmark movies such as "Inventing the Christmas Prince" and "Dream Moms," Mowry is widely recognized for her diverse talents. In addition to her impressive career, her au naturel looks are grabbing all the attention.
In a candid post on her website, Mowry shared her journey of grappling with self-confidence. She reflected, "The turning point for me in building a healthy sense of self came in my 20s once I realized that I needed to stop comparing myself to others, and own and embrace who I was." Crediting her faith and her two children for providing inner strength, she underscored her belief that true beauty emanates from within.
Along with her deep-rooted confidence, Mowry's natural allure continues to shine on her social media, as she looks gorgeous every time she goes makeup-free.
The star often bares her beauty on social media
The "Tia & Tamera" star regularly treats her social media followers to glimpses of her bare face, flaunting a glowing complexion. Whether captured in the morning or right before bedtime, Tamera Mowry frequently appears in a relaxed state, dressed in casual attire, and is often accompanied by a smile. In her at-home editions, she pairs these glimpses with thoughtful captions, like this June 2022 post, providing her followers with not just au naturel snapshots but also valuable insights.
Her makeup-free glow is thanks to a 5-step skincare routine
In a 2022 Instagram video, Tamera Mowry shared her skincare routine, unveiling her beauty secrets right from the comfort of her home. Her regimen involves just five simple steps — cleansing, applying vitamin C serum, followed by sunscreen and eye cream, and finally, using a facial sculpting wand for skin tightening. Throughout the reveal, she exuded a positive presence, dressed casually in a simple black outfit.
Facial massages enhance her bare-faced radiance
Tamera Mowry swears by facial massages, crediting them for enhancing her ever-youthful appearance. In a cozy home video shared in January 2023, Mowry, wrapped in a fluffy bathrobe, playfully showcased her essential Gua Sha routine. While she's been getting face massages from her makeup artist for a long time, the Gua Sha process has made her skincare routine even better.
Her natural glow is apparent in other beauty tutorials
In yet another beauty tutorial in January 2023, Tamera Mowry offered her Instagram followers an insight into her hair care regimen (which surprisingly only includes three products). The star confidently appeared without makeup, skillfully navigating her dark curls in a floral top and jeans. Approaching the camera, her skin radiated an inner glow. With her natural beauty and expertise, it's evident that Mowry has the potential to step into the world of beauty influencing — she certainly caught our attention.
Tamera Mowry's beauty shines in mother-daughter posts
When capturing heartwarming moments with her daughter Ariah, Tamera Mowry often embraces a completely natural look in many of their sweet snapshots. In a 2021 photo carousel following joint spa days, the mother-daughter duo are seen smiling over the years after a little R&R. The pair sport matching outfits in each picture. It's clear Mowry and Ariah prioritize taking care of themselves.
The actor opts for a makeup-free look during family time
Tamera Mowry's natural beauty truly shines during family moments. While taking on a playful challenge in her kitchen, the star effortlessly embraced a makeup-free look, garnering attention for her inherent grace. Mowry shared a lighthearted moment with her mother in their family home in October 2023 where, once again, Mowry's unfiltered beauty appears to captivate her followers, who often comment on her appearance. "You two are so radiantly beautiful," one follower wrote.