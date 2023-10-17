Lara Parker, Dark Shadows Star, Dead At 84

Lara Parker, who played scheming witch Angelique Bouchard on the beloved horror soap opera, "Dark Shadows," passed away in her sleep on October 12, 2023, at the age of 84. Her friend and former co-star on the scary sudser, Kathryn L. Scott, confirmed Parker's death in an October 16 Facebook post. She lovingly wrote, "I have sad news ... my beautiful, beloved friend Lara Parker passed away Thursday, October 12. I'm heartbroken, as [are] all of us who knew and loved her. She graced our lives with her beauty and talent, and we are all richer for having had her in our lives."

Scott continued, "Family meant more than anything to Lara, and they have wanted these few days since her passing to themselves. Rest in peace, my cherished friend." Parker attended Vassar College and then Rhodes College where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree, and later in life attended the University of Iowa, earning her Master of Arts degree in speech and drama.

She is survived by her three children; sons Andy and Rick from her first marriage with artist Tom Parker, and daughter Caitlin Hawkins from her second marriage to her current husband, Jim Hawkins. Parker was most well-known for her role in "Dark Shadows," and even wrote four novels that took place in the show's universe. The most recent one was "Dark Shadows: Heiress of Collinwood," which was published in 2016.