Freddie Highmore Once Took A Not-So-Subtle Dig At Tom Cruise

Actor Freddie Highmore is likely most known for his roles on "The Good Doctor" and "Bates Motel," and as a youngster, he was Johnny Depp's pint-sized co-star in "Finding Neverland" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." While speaking with Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2021, Highmore proved that he's also not afraid of making not-so-subtle digs and referenced one of Tom Cruise's biggest controversies.

About halfway through the interview, Kimmel noticed a wedding ring on Highmore's left hand and the actor confirmed that he was married now. Highmore alluded to Cruise's past behavior on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" when he added, "I'm not going to jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express excitement that way. I know — I know that you do that in America."

The audience chuckled, of course understanding the reference to Cruise's exuberant display of devotion toward Katie Holmes because of its pop culture significance. Despite his quip, Highmore also said, "But I'm as happy as a Brit can be, and I'm married to a very wonderful woman now, so yes, I feel very happy." He and Kimmel went on to discuss the various phrases used to describe spouses and how Highmore doesn't like many of them, prompting Kimmel to tell the now-husband to relax a bit.