What Happened To Kat Dennings After 2 Broke Girls?

It was back in 2000 that Kat Dennings made her television debut, and it was particularly auspicious: appearing as a demanding youngster whose million-dollar bat mitzvah is being organized by Kim Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, on "Sex and the City." That led to a series-regular role on "Raising Dad," a Bob Saget sitcom that ran for just one season, followed by a series of guest spots on various TV series, ranging from "CSI" to "ER." She also appeared in movies, with high-profile supporting roles in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Charlie Bartlett," and "The House Bunny" leading to her first starring role on the big screen, in the 2008 rom-com "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist." Then came the cherry on top of her career sundae, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in "Thor."

In 2011, Dennings was cast in "2 Broke Girls," a risqué sitcom in which she and co-star Beth Behrs starred as servers in a low-rent diner while trying to scrape together enough cash to launch a cupcake business. The show proved to be a massive hit and Dennings its standout as wisecracking server Max Black. After six successful seasons, the show finally ended its run in 2017.

So what's she been up to since then? To find out, keep on reading to discover what happened to Kat Dennings after "2 Broke Girls."