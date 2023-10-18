Donald Trump Reportedly Didn't Plan On A Future With Melania At First

Both Josh Romney and Donald Trump were invited by Patriots owner Robert Kraft to a New England Patriots game, which must have been sometime before Melania and Donald got engaged. Melania was there too, though she wasn't with Donald when he reportedly came up to Josh and said: "Have you seen my girlfriend, Melania? When I drop her, the phone is gonna ring off the hook. Every guy in New York wants to go out with her," as reported by Rolling Stone. It doesn't exactly sound like something you'd say about a woman you're planning to make your wife, so what changed between that conversation and their marriage, we'll probably never know.

Donald seemed to be bragging to Josh about how good Melania looked, and her attractiveness certainly seems like it's important to him. During an interview with Howard Stern in 2005, Donald spoke about how he expected Melania to give birth to their son and be back in shape right away. Women's appearance and attractiveness were a popular topic of conversation between Stern and Donald over the years, though the two are no longer friends.

Donald also has bad blood with Mitt. The two have long had a complicated relationship, though things seemed to bottom out after Mitt voted twice in favor of Donald's impeachment. And, Mitt has had harsh words for Donald over his continued election fraud claims.