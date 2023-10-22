A Look At Drake's Relationship With His Parents Sandi And Dennis Graham

As an international superstar, Aubrey "Drake" Graham has reached extraordinary levels of success. From his enviable but complicated past relationship with Rihanna to owning a record label, the Toronto native has come far since his days on "Degrassi." The success of his October 2023 release, "For All the Dogs," puts the rapper within reach of an impressive feat: He is only one number-one hit away from tying a record previously held by Michael Jackson.

But in the midst of all the fame, Drake still makes time for those most important to him — his family. He welcomed his son Adonis in 2017 and kept the boy a secret from the media for almost a year. Adonis appears to be close with both of his grandparents on his father's side, Sandi and Dennis Graham. Drake has shared several precious moments with his son and parents, but his own childhood wasn't as simple. Sandi and Dennis split in 1991 after 5 years of marriage, and were very divided during Drake's childhood.

The "One Dance" rapper was raised by Sandi, while Dennis was estranged from his life. When it comes to how he raises his son Adonis, Drake has emphasized the importance of being a present father. He opened up on HBO's "The Shop," "[I'm using] all of the things I've learned from and through my father and the incredible things I've learned through my mother about patience, about unconditional love."