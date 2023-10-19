Phoebe's Death On The Bold And The Beautiful Was Personal For Kyle Lowder

Rick Forrester and Phoebe Forrester (MacKenzie Mauzy) had a bizarre relationship on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Although attracted to each other, the two believed they were related, as Rick was the half-brother of Phoebe's father, Ridge Forrester. But it turned out that Ridge was actually the son of Massimo Marone, not Eric Forrester. Phoebe and Rick realized they had no biological connection and were free to date.

However, their relationship was rocky because Rick had an affair with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Phoebe's mother, Taylor Hayes (then Hunter Tylo). They tried working past it, but the end came when he made advances toward her twin sister, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), causing a chain reaction that led to tragedy.

Kyle Lowder, who currently portrays Rex Brady on "Days of Our Lives," previously played Rick Forrester from 2007 to 2011. In an interview with Soaps in May 2008, he explained that Rick always acted impulsively, which led him to his various affairs. That same month, Lowder also spoke to Michael Fairman TV, explaining Rick's motivations, saying, "I want to make sure that Rick going [from] falling in love with Phoebe, to falling in love with Ashley, to falling in love with Taylor, is believable with this character." His commitment to giving the best performance is evident, and he recently opened up about how a real-life tragic event affected his acting when it came to Rick and Phoebe's disastrous ending.