Tragic Details About Bella Poarch

The following article contains references to abuse, sexual assault, mental health challenges, and suicidal ideation.

TikTok star Bella Poarch is one of the most popular creators of all time. When she downloaded TikTok in 2020, the Philippines native had no idea her life would drastically change — basically overnight. She first went viral for a video of herself lip-syncing to Millie B's "M to the B" with animated facial expressions, which quickly became the most-liked video on the platform (and as of 2023, continues to hold the title). She soon shot to riches and fame...but still had to wrestle with the harsh realities of her past.

At the time of writing, Poarch is the third most followed creator on TikTok, behind Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio. But she's more than just a TikTok star. The talented singer-songwriter signed a record deal with Warner Records in 2021, and her debut single "Build a B***h" was an instant hit. In August 2022, she released her first EP "Dolls," featuring stars like Madison Beer and Grimes in the titular track's music video.

Today, Poarch is at the top of her game, smashing records and dominating our screens. But she had to overcome a lot and faced more tragedy in her formative years than most people do in an entire lifetime. Here are tragic details about Bella Poarch.