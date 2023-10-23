Whatever Happened To Sean Patrick Thomas From Save The Last Dance?

With the slew of dance films that made their way to theaters in the early 2000s, "Save The Last Dance" was undoubtedly the first to usher in a new way to interpret movies of the genre. Alongside capturing the essence of hip-hop culture, the film's director, Thomas Carter, was able to tell a compelling story about chasing dreams, the challenges of growing up in underprivileged neighborhoods, and, most notably, the dynamics of being in an interracial relationship.

The 2001 film conquered the box office and quickly became a cult classic. Although "Save the Last Dance" established the careers of Julia Stiles, who went on to star in "Riviera" and "The Lake," and Kerry Washington, who is well-known for her portrayal of Olivia Pope in "Scandal," what about the charming love interest, Sean Patrick Thomas?

By 2001, Thomas was already an established actor who'd starred in "Can't Hardly Wait" and "Cruel Intentions" ; however, the first time he played the male lead was in "Save the Last Dance." His portrayal of Sara Johnson's boyfriend, Derek Reynolds, made him a heartthrob of the early aughts. Just like his onscreen girlfriend, Thomas went on to attain numerous accolades following the film's success. While some are strictly career-based — like working with A-listers — others are quite personal — like becoming a father.