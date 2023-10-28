How The Lady Gaga Dognapping Saga Finally Ended

Lady Gaga has said that women "love very hard," via Entertainment Tonight. And though she was talking about romantic relationships, we think it could also apply to the love and devotion that Gaga has for her dogs. As any parent to a fur baby knows, it's definitely a special relationship. And Gaga had to face the unthinkable for anyone who loves their dogs as much as she does — two of them were stolen.

On February 26, 2021, Lady Gaga posted to Instagram about a loss to her family: "My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return." Lady Gaga managed to get her dogs back without having to pay half a million dollars, but it was not a quick nor easy road in either case. The issue of the dognapping ended up before a judge who ruled that Gaga didn't have to pay the $500,000 to the woman who returned her dogs. And it is quite the story as to how things got to that point.