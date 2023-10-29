What We Know About Pax Jolie-Pitt's Adoption Story

Angelina Jolie's adoption story began with Maddox Jolie-Pitt in 2002. Since then, she has welcomed three biological children with her now ex-husband, Brad Pitt, and adopted two more, Zahara and Pax Jolie-Pitt. Speaking to Vogue India, the actor shared her thoughts on her children, noting, "Each is a beautiful way of becoming family." Jolie continued, "'Adoption' and 'orphanage' are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can't speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time."

The "Salt" star also asserted that it was imperative that her children never lose touch with their culture, arguing that adoptive parents shouldn't shy away from this because they might just learn something new from them too. The Oscar winner concluded the chat on a heartfelt note by stating simply, "I am very blessed to have been allowed to be their mom. I am grateful every day."

In 2007, Jolie adopted three-year-old Pax from an orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The actor and activist revealed that the idea of adopting a Vietnamese child came to her after she read a book detailing the horrific crimes that the country suffered at the hands of the U.S., presumably during the Vietnam War. She also paid the country a visit before adopting Pax, and later even the Con Son "Tiger Cage" prison, where countless Vietnamese people were horrifically tortured by French colonizers and US imperialists alike.