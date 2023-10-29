GAC's 2023 Holiday Movies You Need To Watch This Year

Aficionados of Hallmark Channel's beloved Christmas movies may have noticed that there's another purveyor of heartwarming Yuletide fare: GAC, run by former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott after he was forced to part ways with Hallmark back in 2020.

Since then, GAC and its sibling channels, GAC Family and GAC Living, have become home to a vast array of holiday movies, many featuring some very familiar faces to Hallmark fans. That's because GAC partnered with longtime Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure, bringing the "Full House" alum onboard as its chief creative officer. With Cameron Bure's involvement, GAC has managed to persuade a staggering number of Hallmark Channel talent to jump ship and join the GAC brand as it faces off against Hallmark with months of holiday-themed movies.

This year's roster of Christmas films includes one starring Cameron Bure, in addition to others featuring a whole whack of other former Hallmark stars, a list that includes Danica McKellar, Daniel Lissing, Jill Wagner, Lori Loughlin, Chad Michael Murray, and more. With the holiday season fast approaching, keep reading for a rundown of GAC's 2023 holiday movies you need to watch.