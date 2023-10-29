HGTV Stars Erin And Ben Napier's Cutest Couple Moments

From Chip and Joanna Gaines to Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, HGTV has no shortage of renovation-savvy power couples. Erin and Ben Napier of "Home Town" fame rank among one of our favorite HGTV pairings, as the couple's Mississippi charm, small-town passion, and sincere love connection make them real network highlights.

Ranging from their very first impressions to Ben's birthday surprises, the couple has accumulated some truly heartwarming moments that they've chosen to commemorate and share over the years. While their renovations started gracing our screens in 2016, the Napier's romance began several years before in 2004. Since then, the two have formed an enduring bond, with their sweet interactions simply being testaments to ongoing affection and love for one another.

"We're never apart," Erin told Entertainment Tonight about her and her husband, with Ben adding, "We totally get that not everybody functions that way, but we do, and it's the only way we can." While this dynamic certainly seems to work for the HGTV duo, it also makes for some super cute couple moments.