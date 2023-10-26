Moriah, Max And Lydia's Welcome To Plathville Love Triangle, Explained

While TLC's "Welcome to Plathville" primarily tackles the ongoing feud between Ethan and Olivia Plath and his parents, the side controversies are equally fascinating, if not more so. Moriah Plath, Ethan's sister, faced heartbreak in 2021 when she broke things off with her boyfriend, Max Kallschmidt. According to People, Max confessed to cheating on Moriah during an emotional conversation with her brother, Micah Plath. Despite Max coming clean about his one-time mistake, Moriah decided to end their year-long relationship.

Micah expressed his surprise after speaking with Max, stating, "Most of us didn't think he was capable of that." Moriah struggled with the breakup, and according to Ethan and Olivia, with whom Moriah lived at the time, she hardly left her room. "Moriah definitely has taken it very hard," Ethan told People, adding that he and his wife were providing his sister with unwavering support until she felt better — including covering household bills.

The most shocking aspect of the split, however, wasn't necessarily the cheating part; it was Lydia Plath's involvement. After Moriah confided in her younger sister about the painful situation, Lydia displayed a surprising interest in Max, creating an unexpected love triangle that left many unanswered questions lingering in the air.