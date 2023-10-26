How Big Of An Age Gap Do Miley Cyrus And Maxx Morando Have?

Miley Cyrus was born on November 23, 1992, while her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, entered the world on November 16, 1998. This makes Cyrus six years older than Morando, yet they can still share a birthday celebration as they are only separated by a few days. With Cyrus entering her 30s while Morando is only approaching his mid-twenties, there is a chance that the two may be on different pages about certain aspects of life. However, this has not prohibited the couple from growing close. Speaking with E! News in January 2022, one insider offered some insight about the pair, sharing, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."

Cyrus's decision to date a slightly younger partner is a surprise, especially considering she had previously been adamant about having an older partner moving forward. She dated Cody Simpson from October 2019 to August 2020, who was also younger than her, having been born on January 11, 1997. After that split, Cyrus told podcaster Joe Rogan, "I'm looking for an older man. I don't need a man or a woman that's gonna take care of me. I can take care of me because I've got money; I've got all the things that I need to take care of myself. I need them to be able to take care of them." Nevertheless, something about Morando seemingly prompted a change of heart.