Everything We Know About Sophia Bush's Romance With Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush, known for her roles in "One Tree Hill" and "John Tucker Must Die," is going through her second divorce as her most recent marriage, lasting barely a year, comes to an end. Her soon-to-be ex-husband, Grant Hughes, is now in the past, joining Bush's "OTH" co-star and first ex-husband, Chad Michael Murray. Surprisingly, their separation isn't shrouded in sadness, at least not for Bush, as the actor has swiftly moved on.

Bush is currently in a relationship with Ashlyn Harris, a retired American soccer star. According to insiders who spoke to Page Six, their connection is still fresh, but they are undoubtedly together. Notably, Harris is also in the process of divorcing her wife, Ali Krieger, who, like Harris, is a soccer player. The former couple shares two adopted children, daughter Sloane and son Ocean, both toddlers. They were married for almost four years but never made it to their "fruit and flowers" anniversary.

Bush and Harris both initiated divorce proceedings shortly after their paths crossed, with Bush filing in August 2023 and Harris in September 2023. Despite the unusual circumstances, they seem to have formed a bond quickly. While some sources suggest an amicable separation among all parties, hints from a hurt ex imply a more complex story.