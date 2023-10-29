Britney Spears & Other Celebs Who Were Dumped Via Text

Breakups are hard enough when amicable, but bad breakups are even worse. And, while we don't imagine that the biggest celebs are getting dumped in the worst of ways, as it turns out, some of them actually are. None other than Britney Spears is opening our eyes to the fact that being a star won't keep you safe from a bad breakup.

Britney Spears' memoir, "The Woman in Me," is making waves for its many revelations about the star's life. One of the biggest bits of news that folks are hanging onto is the anecdote about fellow star and ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and how he actually dumped her via text message back in 2002. While this may come as a shock to most of us, Spears is far from the only entertainment icon who's experienced this unfortunate treatment from a partner. And, while no one could have expected that Spears was dumped via text message, you'll be surprised by the other celebs who have endured this style of bad breakup, as well.