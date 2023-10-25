The One Compliment Princess Eugenie Can't Stand (& For Good Reason)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had disturbing interactions with the paparazzi, but they aren't the only royals who have dealt with the downsides of media attention in the past. Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie has been photographed many times with her sister Princess Beatrice, and she feels that such pictures misrepresent how they look. Unfortunately, this sometimes gives people who come up to them the audacity to be rude.

Eugenie told Kate Thornton on the "White Wine Question Time" podcast that she decided to start and run her own Instagram account, and that she carefully curates it, thinking hard about each post before sharing it. "I want people to know me," the princess said, mentioning how lies have been told and how paparazzi photos are often unflattering.

"And I have people come up to me sometimes and say, 'Oh you're much better looking in real life,'" Eugenie said. "And you're like, 'Agh. Is that a compliment? I dunno.'" Thornton lamented about this phenomenon as well, mentioning how she gets comments about being slimmer in person.