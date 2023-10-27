We Can't Believe How Quickly Neil Patrick Harris' Twins Have Grown Up Before Our Eyes

Neil Patrick Harris has been a beloved presence on our screens for years, with notable roles in shows like "Doogie Howser, M.D." and "A Series of Unfortunate Events," as well as films like "Gone Girl" and "The Smurfs." However, his most significant achievement is undoubtedly his role as a parent to twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott.

Born in 2010 via surrogate to Harris and his husband, David Burtka, the twins' arrival was the result of a carefully orchestrated process. As Burtka explained on "The Wendy Williams Show," an anonymous woman served as the egg donor for the couple, while another carried out the pregnancy with both Harris' and Burtka's DNA. As the years passed, Harper and Gideon grew up right before our eyes. In the early days, Burtka, known for his role in "Wig," shared insights into their personalities, noting to People, "Harper has been fussy, but Gideon is the easiest baby in the world."

Over a decade later, the actor admitted to the outlet, "I think no one tells you as your young kids are growing up that you [have] to let them go. That's been the hardest thing for me." Despite the inevitable challenges of parenting, it's clear that Harris and Burtka have navigated the journey successfully, nurturing their twins as they grow into the promising new generation of tomorrow.