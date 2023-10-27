We Can't Believe How Quickly Neil Patrick Harris' Twins Have Grown Up Before Our Eyes
Neil Patrick Harris has been a beloved presence on our screens for years, with notable roles in shows like "Doogie Howser, M.D." and "A Series of Unfortunate Events," as well as films like "Gone Girl" and "The Smurfs." However, his most significant achievement is undoubtedly his role as a parent to twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott.
Born in 2010 via surrogate to Harris and his husband, David Burtka, the twins' arrival was the result of a carefully orchestrated process. As Burtka explained on "The Wendy Williams Show," an anonymous woman served as the egg donor for the couple, while another carried out the pregnancy with both Harris' and Burtka's DNA. As the years passed, Harper and Gideon grew up right before our eyes. In the early days, Burtka, known for his role in "Wig," shared insights into their personalities, noting to People, "Harper has been fussy, but Gideon is the easiest baby in the world."
Over a decade later, the actor admitted to the outlet, "I think no one tells you as your young kids are growing up that you [have] to let them go. That's been the hardest thing for me." Despite the inevitable challenges of parenting, it's clear that Harris and Burtka have navigated the journey successfully, nurturing their twins as they grow into the promising new generation of tomorrow.
The cute duo are now teenagers
Becoming a parent is a profoundly beautiful experience, widely regarded as one of life's greatest joys. However, it is also exhausting — just ask Neil Patrick Harris. Not even Hollywood A-listers get a free pass when it comes to parenting, and the "How I Met Your Mother" star is no exception. "[They're] exhausting in every way. They just constantly keep us on our toes," the actor shared in a candid interview with People. Despite the challenges, Harris affectionately described Harper and Gideon as "the most agile, amazing, bright beacons of light."
And they've grown up before our eyes. As the twins reached their teenage years in 2023, both of their parents took to their Instagram accounts to share their sentiments, making us wonder where the time has gone. "And, just like that, they're teenagers," Harris wrote under a snap of the twins celebrating the occasion. The star sweetly quipped, "I can't wait to watch you want nothing to do with me, and I promise I'll be with you through all of it."
Similarly, his husband, David Burtka, posted a heartfelt message for the duo and added his own touch of humor by sharing a photo of them using their phones and seemingly ignoring him. It truly doesn't get more teenage than that.
The twins have unique personalities, each channeling a different parent
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have previously shared glimpses into their parenting journey, shedding light on their methods and the joys they got to experience along the way. In a 2020 conversation with People, Harris disclosed that he often takes on the role of the stricter parent to their twins, mentioning, "My bass baritone kicks in, and the dreaded 'time-out' looms over their heads." Still, he admitted to eagerly anticipating "for [the twins] to be a little more self-sufficient so [he] can hang out with them."
Reflecting on the evolving nature of parenting, Harris admitted in another interview that he was surprised by how he had to adapt to his children's growth. "Once you think you get it, you're like, 'Wait, what's happening?'" the star noted. Harris and Burtka might be scratching their heads now that they've got teenagers, but when Harper and Gideon were younger, their parents were convinced they nailed their personalities to a T.
When Burtka went on "The Wendy Williams Show" in 2015, he revealed that the family thinks Harper is his biological twin. "She's like, 'Hey everybody, I'm here,'" the actor-turned-chef stated. Gideon, on the other hand, takes more after Harris due to his thinker tendencies. As the twins grow, we eagerly await for them to start expressing themselves, if they ever choose to do so publicly.