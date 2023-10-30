What We Know About Dance Moms Star Abby Lee Miller's Love Life

Abby Lee Miller is known for being the sometimes strict coach on "Dance Moms," often contributing to some of the most problematic moments in the show's history. Aside from training young dancers, Miller also served prison time for fraud in 2017. Then, after the series' spinoff, "Abby's Virtual Dance Off" was pulled by Lifetime in 2020 following racially insensitive remarks, she was also prohibited from participating in the ninth season of "Dance Moms." Even through such controversies and an episode with cancer in 2018, Miller said in 2017 that she was still open to dating — though she has never been willing to let go of her high standards.

Viewers got to see Miller getting close to artist Jordan "Jordy" Rodriguez on the show in 2017. She had her team perform to his veganism promotional record, titled "Food For Thought," and the pair seemed to be getting close. However, that fizzled out rather quickly and wasn't exactly a romantic union off-camera. Since then, any possible suitors in Miller's life have remained mostly under wraps.