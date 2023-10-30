5 Sets Of Celeb Twins We've Watched Grow Up Before Our Eyes

Twins are more common than one might realize, with the USA witnessing 31.2 twin births per 1,000 live births in 2021, according to Statista. While the public loves the likes of the Olsen twins and the Sprouse twins, it seems the new generation might be getting ready for a takeover. Over the years, numerous sets of twins born to famous parents have entered the spotlight, some more prominently than others due to their parents' high-profile careers.

As time progresses, it's easy to overlook the fact that these celebrity kids are growing bigger, especially with the constant presence of social media and paparazzi in Hollywood (which might not be such a bad thing given that it also makes us realize how much we've grown older).

From Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's twins to Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's twin offspring, many beloved superstars have twins who have long outgrown their baby status. Here are five sets of celebrity twins that have grown up before our eyes, and it's hard to believe just how much they've changed.