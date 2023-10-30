5 Sets Of Celeb Twins We've Watched Grow Up Before Our Eyes
Twins are more common than one might realize, with the USA witnessing 31.2 twin births per 1,000 live births in 2021, according to Statista. While the public loves the likes of the Olsen twins and the Sprouse twins, it seems the new generation might be getting ready for a takeover. Over the years, numerous sets of twins born to famous parents have entered the spotlight, some more prominently than others due to their parents' high-profile careers.
As time progresses, it's easy to overlook the fact that these celebrity kids are growing bigger, especially with the constant presence of social media and paparazzi in Hollywood (which might not be such a bad thing given that it also makes us realize how much we've grown older).
From Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's twins to Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's twin offspring, many beloved superstars have twins who have long outgrown their baby status. Here are five sets of celebrity twins that have grown up before our eyes, and it's hard to believe just how much they've changed.
Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, were born in 2008, and some of us remember the time their superstar mom was pregnant with them. Now both teenagers, Vivienne and Knox largely stay out of the spotlight, but they have both at one point appeared in movies.
Knox lent his voice to the character Ku Ku in the 2016 animated film "Kung Fu Panda 3," alongside his mom, who voiced Tigress. Vivienne, on the other hand, made a notable appearance in "Maleficent," a film in which Angelina portrayed the iconic Disney antagonist. As Angelina was in costume the whole time, horns and all, the kids hired for the role of young Aurora were all scared of her. According to Entertainment Weekly, only Vivienne wasn't upset as she recognized her mother underneath the intimidating getup (via Vanity Fair).
As Vivienne and Knox continue to grow up before our eyes, is there a chance of them following in their famous parents' footsteps? In an Entertainment Tonight interview, the "Lara Croft" star stated that the teenagers currently have no interest in entering the industry, but who knows? As they turn into their own people, there could be a possibility that we might see Knox or Vivienne on our screens in the years to come.
Gideon and Harper Burtka-Harris
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka welcomed their twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace Burtka-Harris, into the world in 2010, thanks to the help of a surrogate and an egg donor. Confirming the happy news on Twitter, the "How I Met Your Mother" star shared, "All of us are happy, healthy, tired, and a little pukey."
Fast-forward more than a decade, and the Burtka-Harris twins have grown up into full-fledged teenagers. Proudly sharing the occasion on their respective Instagram accounts, Harris and Burtka described Gideon and Harper as the best kids. If you scroll back just a couple of years, you'll witness their incredible transformation from mere kids to the teenagers they are today. A photo from 2022 captures them on the cusp of adolescence, and don't make us talk about this one from 2018 — they were literally (okay, figuratively) babies, and we're wondering just how old we are right now.
In the midst of Harper and Gideon entering their teenage years, Harris opened up to People about the experience of parenting kids who are no longer really kids. "We keep being told that at a certain point, they're going to hate us," the actor quipped, adding, "That hasn't happened yet. So you know, so far, so good!" In an earlier interview with the outlet, he described them as "the most agile, amazing, bright beacons of light," but also as extremely tiring. That about sums up parenting teenagers.
Emme and Max Muniz
Entrepreneurs Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony welcomed twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel Muniz in 2008, now teenagers. Time has flown, the duo has grown up before our eyes, and Lopez's heartfelt Instagram tributes are making us tear up. On their 15th birthday, the "All I Have" vocal shared a sweet video montage of the family's memories, with Taylor Swift's "Fifteen" playing in the background. "You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul," the proud mom wrote in the caption.
In 2022, Lopez opened up to People about the experience of parenting teens. "They're venturing out; they're being their own people, and it's us just trying to keep up," she shared, adding, "It's a joy for me." She talked about it some more on "Live with Kelly and Mark," noting that the shift from them being babies to pushing her out of their rooms came quickly.
Somewhere in the midst of this transition, Emme and Max evolved into distinct individuals, even influencing their iconic mom. Notably, during the Black Lives Matter movement, Max, mindful of Lopez's social media reach, encouraged her to leverage it. "It was one of those parenting moments when you're like, 'Oh, maybe I'm raising a conscientious, kind, loving kid here,'" Lopez shared with Elle. We can't wait to see what more Emme and Max have in store in the coming years as they continue to express themselves.
Moroccan and Monroe Cannon
In 2011, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. Despite the couple's separation just three years later, they have successfully maintained an amicable relationship and excel at co-parenting, the "Touch My Body" singer shared in an interview with People. As for raising twins, Carey noted, "They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them."
As the adorable duo approaches their teenage years, Carey took to her Instagram account to celebrate their 12th birthday, affectionately referring to them as her "favorite people on the planet" alongside a carousel of heartwarming family moments. Nick also shared insights into parenting pre-teens on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, praising their intellect and highlighting the deeper, more meaningful conversations he can now have with them.
Both of their parents frequently post them on their social media accounts, so it's easy to miss just how much Moroccan and Monroe have grown. The twins seem to share a love for animals, boasting multiple pets and enjoying horse-riding adventures. Monroe has even showcased her vocal talents on stage alongside her mother, hinting at the possibility of emulating the superstar's path.
Holly and Jack Ramsay
Holly Anna and Jack Scott Ramsay, the twins of renowned culinary figures Gordon and Tana Ramsay, came into the world at the turn of the 21st century. However, their early arrival, as revealed by Tana in an interview with Hello! magazine, brought about a mix of shock and helplessness. Tana recounted how the premature birth had swiftly placed the infants in intensive care, describing it as an emotionally challenging experience.
Fortunately, as they've matured into adults, Holly and Jack have thrived. Holly, as evidenced by her Instagram, has delved into the realm of fashion, showcasing her styling skills. Her dad even shared that the fashionista was in attendance at Victoria Beckham's Autumn/Winter 2023 fashion show in Paris. Meanwhile, Jack, a Royal Marines member, maintains a private profile, but his mom often shouts out his marathon accomplishments.
The passage of time hasn't gone unnoticed in the foodie family, as Gordon Ramsey admitted on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that bidding farewell to the twins as they headed off to college was an emotionally challenging experience for him. "I was gutted," the famous chef revealed. On their 23rd birthday, Gordon expressed his heartfelt wishes to Holly and Jack with a sweet selfie featuring only Holly and himself, prompting playful comments about his favorite twin. We guess it's easier to choose now that they're no longer kids.