Travis Kelce's Most Over-The-Top Fashion Moments

Not many professional football players garner a reputation for being fashion novices, but Travis Kelce is well on his way to establishing himself as a style savant who can both keep up with trends and throw it back with some drippy retro looks.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has long shown a penchant for thoughtfully curated outfits, but in the past several years, Kelce has evolved his tastes to include more daring, over-the-top looks. The NFL player's unique ensembles not only cause the media to anxiously await his next captivating outfit but also garner the attention and praise of high-profile stars like Snoop Dogg, who once commented on Kelce's fit saying, "That s**t fly trav." Kelce has taken a liking to showing off his impressive style before kickoff on Sundays — and on many other occasions.

With statement pieces like patterned fur jackets, imaginative suits that should have other celebrity men taking notes, and the wildest shoes and accessories that pair flawlessly with his clothing, Kelce is embracing more than just football through his skyrocketing fame. When he's not on the field or making a smooth exit in a getaway car with Taylor Swift, the athlete is proving he'll never go out of style — and his ability to confidently serve OTT look after look is truly impressive.