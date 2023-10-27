General Hospital Fans Want To Hear Roger Howarth Sing After Recording Studio Photo

"There is no comfort in [a] comfort zone. Do weird new cool stuff," are the words of encouragement "General Hospital" star Roger Howarth shared in his October 2023 Instagram post. Howarth's post contained photos of him in a recording studio, appearing to be singing. And now people want to hear what he's been working on!

On Instagram, the actor explained that one can't be creative if he remains in his comfort zone. "Give yourself a break for not knowing how the first time you try. Put punk rock back in your life," Howarth wrote. "The cavalry isn't coming. So sing loud. If you can talk...you can sing." In the post, he also thanks Kitten Robot Records, a Los Angeles-based record label specializing in eclectic music, and one of the photos depicts Howarth with a man who looks an awful lot like its founder, Paul Roessler.

As far as we can tell, the only other time we've seen Howarth sing was on the May 21, 2019 "GH" episode when he portrayed Franco Baldwin. He and Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) performed at the annual Nurses' Ball, singing a cover of Barbara Streisand and Barry Gibb's classic disco duet, "Guilty." This post is riling up fans who desire to hear Howarth sing.