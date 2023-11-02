Prince Harry's Most Controversial Moments

Being a royal has its disadvantages as well as its perks. You're cast into the spotlight from the moment you're born, so all of your slip-ups and hot takes are broadcast to the entire world. Alas, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex knows this all too well. Over the years, Harry has been caught up in quite a few public scandals. Some of these incidents have involved misunderstandings or lapses in judgment that just so happened to be captured on camera.

Other times, he's faced backlash from traditionalists who have been especially eager to criticize him since he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stepped back from the Royal Family. On certain occasions, he's been undeniably in the wrong (for example, when he wore a Nazi costume to a party at age 20). In any case, he's no stranger to criticism.

Without further ado, here are some of Prince Harry's most controversial moments. Decide for yourself which one takes the crown.