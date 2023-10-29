Who We Think Taylor Swift's Is It Over Now Is Really About

One line in particular from Taylor Swift's "Is It Over Now?" has fans pointing fingers at Harry Styles. The line reads, "Blue dress on a boat / Your new girl is my clone." This could be a nod to an obscure January 2013 photo of Swift seated on a boat. In the photo, she's wearing a blue summer dress and sunglasses. The picture is believed to have been taken just days after her breakup with Styles. Swift is also wearing a similar blue dress in the music video for "Out Of The Woods."

Like many of her songs, Taylor Swift's "Is It Over Now?" ties into her other music. The vault track's lyrics, "Whеn you lost control / Red blood, white snow" appear to reference the time Swift and Styles got into a snowmobile accident while on a ski trip, per the Daily Mail. Her song "Out Of The Woods," from the original "1989" album, also mentioned the infamous accident. With the telltale lyrics "Remember when you hit the brakes too soon? /Twenty stitches in the hospital room," it's hard to deny that the two songs are linked. The tracks even have a similar melody, which we don't think is coincidental.

Our final clue lies in the overall message of the song. The lyrics tell the story of a traitorous lover who cheats on Swift, which lines up with why the relationship ended. In 2013, a source confirmed that Swift knew the "Watermelon Sugar" singer was cheating on her (via Stylecaster).