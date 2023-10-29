Why Matthew Perry's Father Is Famous

The announcement of Matthew Perry's death at age 54 was shocking to many. The man who brought Chandler Bing to our television screens in the iconic '90s sitcom "Friends" was found unresponsive on October 28, 2023, at his Los Angeles home by his assistant, according to TMZ. The cause of death was under investigation at that time, though The Los Angeles Times reported the actor had been found in a hot tub.

Perry's death comes after an emotional and reflective year for the actor, as he released his book "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir" in November 2022 and looked back at his life and career on a book tour. "The Whole Nine Yards" star was born in 1969 to actor John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Langford Perry, a former press secretary of Canadian Prime Minister Piere Trudeau. After his parents separated just a few months after his birth, he traveled back and forth between their homes in Los Angeles and Montreal throughout his youth.

It's definitely possible that Matthew caught the acting bug from his L.A.-based father, who started racking up onscreen credits shortly after Matthew's birth. John landed multi-episode arcs on shows like "Police Story," "240-Robert," and "Falcon Crest," and became the face of the brand Old Spice as a sailor in commercials during the 1970s and 1980s. Once Matthew hit it big with "Friends," he and his dad even had the chance to showcase their acting skills together.