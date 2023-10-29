Matthew Perry's Last Instagram Post Takes On A Whole New Meaning After His Death

The death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, 54, on October 28 left a gaping hole in the hearts of many fans. Perry, best known for playing the sardonic Chandler Bing for all 10 seasons of the hit NBC sitcom amassed millions of followers across his various social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. In the wake of Perry's untimely death, his last Instagram post has already engendered a particular response among his followers, one that some might classify as haunting.

Five days before the actor was found dead due to a possible accidental drowning in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles residence, per TMZ, Perry posted a picture of himself seated in the corner of that self-same place, wearing what appear to be white headphones and looking off into the distance. Perry, surrounded by steam emanating from the water in the oddly ethereal photo, accompanied the post with the following caption: "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."

Nearly a week before his death hit the media circuit, one fan responded to Perry's post with a simple question: "Is everything ok at home Mattman?" Following the news of his passing, others responded with outrage. "We failed! We failed him! All this time he's been asking us for help and we did not get that," as one commenter put it.