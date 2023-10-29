Matthew Perry's Final Role Was Completely Unexpected

It's undeniable that the late Matthew Perry made his name primarily in the comedic realm. However, the actor — best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the '90s sitcom "Friends" — did take on more dramatic roles from time to time, and his last role is an unexpected testament to his acting range.

In the years before his death on October 28, 2023, Matthew Perry had stepped away from acting to concentrate on his work as a memoirist. "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir" hit shelves in November 2022 and contained Perry's reflections and thoughts on his childhood, career, and personal struggles. Therefore, Perry's last big role was in 2017. The actor portrayed the real-life politician Ted Kennedy in the miniseries "The Kennedys After Camelot," which traced the lives of the Kennedy family in the decades after President John F. Kennedy's assassination. It was based on J. Randy Taraborrelli's bestseller "After Camelot."

The role would be undeniably challenging for any actor, as the tragedies in Ted Kennedy's life and the Kennedy dynasty as a whole are well known. Also, as Perry would be playing a real person, comparisons would inevitably be made. However, that's exactly what attracted Perry to the role. "I took this job because it scared me," Perry told the Star Tribune. "There was a lot of emotion and tragedy."