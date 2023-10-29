The Beloved Friends Costar Matthew Perry Was Distantly Related To

After news broke that beloved TV star Matthew Perry died, TV fans around the world were in absolute shock. TMZ reported that the actor tragically passed away in his California home on October 28, 2023, leaving behind him a lasting legacy.

Although he starred in a number of other major roles, Perry was and will forever be everyone's favorite wise-cracking data analyst. His impact as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom "Friends" will continue to be felt far into the future. He and his costars were brimming with charm and had amazing chemistry with one another, which undoubtedly contributed to the cult status that "Friends" has achieved over the years.

The cast's onset bond has proven unbreakable, as the close-knit "Friends" crew remained good buddies even after the show reached its final episode. It turns out that there may be more to why the cast got along so well than just having personalities that click, especially when it comes to Perry. In fact, there could be a blood-related reason why Perry and one of his costars in particular made the best of friends. A genealogy test revealed that Perry is distantly related to Courteney Cox, the costar who played his love interest.