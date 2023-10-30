Sarah Ferguson Makes Heartfelt Tribute To Friends' Matthew Perry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the world reels from the shocking death of television star Matthew Perry, many celebrities have been reminiscing about how the actor touched their lives. The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, was among those who fondly remembered the fallen star. She appeared in the Season 4 finale episode of Perry's hit '90s sitcom, "Friends," in 1998 entitled "The One With Ross's Wedding," where the group of friends went to London, England for Ross Geller's (David Schwimmer) wedding. In the book "Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era" by Saul Austerlitz, it was revealed that media mogul and founder of Virgin Group, Richard Branson, also wanted to be on the episode and traded his guest appearance for 75 first-class airline tickets for the cast and crew to get to London.

Branson played a souvenir vendor who sells Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) a ridiculous hat with a Union Jack on it, and he meets the Duchess while wearing it. He takes a video of the two of them together to show Chandler, and Fergie states, "Hi Chandler. Joey says you don't like his hat, but I think it's kind of dashing." Chandler ends up feeling horrified that he didn't get to meet the Duchess. It was a memorable scene and one that has stuck with Ferguson ever since.

In an October 29 Instagram post, Ferguson shared pictures of her with the cast as well as one with her, LeBlanc, and Perry, with the touching caption, "I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor."