Laura Wright's First General Hospital Scenes Weren't What She Expected At All

The first day on a new job is an overwhelming and confusing experience for anyone, especially for Laura Wright when she started filming for "General Hospital." In an interview with Soaps In Depth, Wright recalled her first few scenes on the soap and how different they were from her past experiences.

"I was in shock because when I left ['Guiding Light'], we didn't have dress rehearsal anymore and just went straight to tape with one take," she told the outlet. "I got to ['GH'], and we were shooting the crash 'til midnight," she said, referencing an iconic train crash scene. Wright remembers thinking, "'What the hell? I thought those days were gone?'"

The actor continued explaining the intensity of shooting on her first day, including the pyrotechnics that put her on edge. She said, "We were doing stunts, and there was smoke and fire. I was nervous and trying to figure it all out." As we all know, Wright did a fantastic job and has gone on to make the role of Carly Spencer purely her own.