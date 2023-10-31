Matthew Perry Wasn't Fond Of This Beloved Joey And Chandler Friends Episode

In the wake of the tragic death of Matthew Perry at age 54, fans of "Friends" have been sharing touching tributes to the late star online. One image from the show that has been posted on social media a lot is of Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani sitting in a recliner and looking over to the empty chair next to him, where Chandler Bing, played by Perry, would normally sit.

The friendship between Joey and Chandler was one of the strongest ones on "Friends," and along with being besties, they were also roommates who notably had matching recliners. While the viral photo comes from Season 2, Episode 17, the chairs are a feature in Season 2, Episode 15, where the main storyline is clear from its title — "The One Where Ross and Rachel... You Know." However, that's also the episode in which Chandler and Joey do nothing but sit in their new La-Z-Boy recliners and watch TV. You wouldn't be able to tell it from the final cut of the beloved episode, considering how fun it is, but that was an episode that Perry once referred to as "so stupid."