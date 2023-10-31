Inside Matthew Perry's Real-Life Relationship With Lisa Kudrow
There are times when you hear about actors on set not getting along, but for the cast who starred in the iconic TV series "Friends," it was the exact opposite. From the moment their first season kicked into gear, it was clear that something special was happening between the six main characters. While they were all meant to play a group of best friends discovering themselves in busy New York City, it wasn't just an act. The "Friends" cast have a friendship that extends off-camera, too.
We know that some pairings on "Friends" are more loved than others, but Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay have a special place in our heart. Not only are Chandler and Phoebe near the top of our "Friends" character ranking list, but Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow's characters offer some of the most hilarious moments from the show when they're on camera together. The sardonic computer buff and eccentric masseuse didn't have as many one-on-one scenes together as other cast members, but when they did, it was always brilliant. Their adorable off-key duet of "Endless Love" comes to mind.
Perry and Kudrow's onscreen chemistry is reflected by their offscreen friendship. The two have a very sweet and caring friendship with one another in real life that will melt your heart.
Perry has admitted he had a crush on Kudrow
If there are any Chandler and Phoebe shippers out there, this next bit of info will make you smile. In an interview with Diane Sawyer, Matthew Perry revealed that he felt romantically towards Lisa Kudrow while they were filming "Friends." Perry also admitted to having crushes on Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox as well. "It made it kind of difficult to go to work because I had to pretend I didn't have these crushes," he said. During a red carpet interview, Perry labeled Kudrow the funniest cast member on the show.
Knowing Perry was harboring a little crush on Kudrow just makes the scene where Phoebe attempts to seduce Chandler that much cuter. Even though Perry had feelings for his castmates, he admitted that he wouldn't have asked Kudrow, Aniston, or Cox out. To put it more accurately, the actor had made a vow that he wouldn't date them. In an interview with "Access," Perry claimed there was a strict no hookup rule he and his costars adhered to while filming.
Kudrow supported Perry during his addiction
In 2022, just a year before his unexpected death, Matthew Perry released his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." The bestselling book offers Perry's retrospective lens on his own life, including his time on "Friends," his acting career, and his experience with addiction. He also thanked his "Friends" costars for their continued support over the years.
A testament to how close he was and continued to be with his costars lies in the front section of the memoir, in the foreword that is written by Lisa Kudrow. In it, Kudrow wrote that she didn't know how to handle Perry's addiction when it came to light, but she did understand how dangerous it could be. "I did come to understand that this disease relentlessly fed itself and was determined to keep going," she admitted.
Kudrow went on to state how happy she was that her friend had pulled through the close encounters detailed in his book. "He has survived impossible odds, but I had no idea how many times he almost didn't make it," she penned. She finished with this touching statement, which was directed at Perry. "I'm glad you're here, Matty. Good for you. I love you."
They share similar feelings about the end of 'Friends'
Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow had similar thoughts about the conclusion of "Friends." In 2013, Perry acted as a guest host on CNN, and of course, he had his bestie Lisa Kudrow on for an interview. They first revealed that while they do have a special place in their heart for "Friends," they do their best not to watch it. Kudrow pointed out she will only watch depending on her mood.
The interview then moved to whether the show should have continued past its original 10 seasons. Perry concluded that he had a great time on set and would have loved for it to be an ongoing series. "If I had a time machine, I would like to go back to 2004 and not have stopped, you know?" he said.
Kudrow was on the same wavelength. When Perry gave her a similar scenario with a time machine and asked if she would go back in time to prevent the show from ending, Kudrow agreed that she would have happily stuck around for more seasons. We don't think there's anyone who would be opposed to more "Friends" episodes with these two and the rest of the ensemble.