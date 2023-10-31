Inside Matthew Perry's Real-Life Relationship With Lisa Kudrow

There are times when you hear about actors on set not getting along, but for the cast who starred in the iconic TV series "Friends," it was the exact opposite. From the moment their first season kicked into gear, it was clear that something special was happening between the six main characters. While they were all meant to play a group of best friends discovering themselves in busy New York City, it wasn't just an act. The "Friends" cast have a friendship that extends off-camera, too.

We know that some pairings on "Friends" are more loved than others, but Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay have a special place in our heart. Not only are Chandler and Phoebe near the top of our "Friends" character ranking list, but Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow's characters offer some of the most hilarious moments from the show when they're on camera together. The sardonic computer buff and eccentric masseuse didn't have as many one-on-one scenes together as other cast members, but when they did, it was always brilliant. Their adorable off-key duet of "Endless Love" comes to mind.

Perry and Kudrow's onscreen chemistry is reflected by their offscreen friendship. The two have a very sweet and caring friendship with one another in real life that will melt your heart.