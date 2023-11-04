What Happened To Milli Vanilli After Their Lip-Syncing Controversy?

The following article includes discussion of attempted suicide.

The music industry has been plagued with scandals, but few have sparked the same intrigue as the Milli Vanilli lip-syncing controversy. The fascinating tale began in the late 1980s when record producer and songwriter Frank Farian made dancers Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus the stars of his musical concept, Milli Vanilli. The only issue was that Morvan and Pilatus did not sing the music they performed. Instead, Farian employed vocalists to record Milli Vanilli's songs while the pair would lip-sync along with the pre-recorded tracks on stage. The actual singers were Charles Shaw, Brad Howell, and John Davis, who would eventually die from COVID-19 complications. The ruse seemed to be going smoothly and even earned Morvan and Pilatus a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in February 1990 after popular singles "Girl You Know It's True" and "Blame It on the Rain" became international hits. However, just months before winning their trophy, suspicions began to arise.

During a live MTV performance on July 21, 1989, the track they were lip-syncing began malfunctioning. Panicked and knowing they were not the voices being heard on the song, the men fled the stage. In December of that year, Shaw came forward and exposed the group. However, he was paid $150,000 to recant his story. Finally, in November 1990, Farian came clean and told the Los Angeles Times that the duo had not actually sung their tunes. After the revelation, the music industry took swift action to punish the men, whose careers never recovered.