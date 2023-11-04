Kate Middleton's Absolute Best Looks Of 2023

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has long reigned as a style icon since becoming a royal family member in 2011 — and 2023 has been one of her most fashionable years yet. With Queen Elizabeth II's passing in September 2022 and the Waleses' increased presence in the spotlight since King Charles III was crowned sovereign ruler of Britain, Princess Catherine has taken her style game up a notch. While she's maintained her regality and largely stuck to the institution's rigid dress code, Catherine has notably begun to embrace more color, more daring cuts, and more captivating accessories. She's stepping into her own as future queen in more ways than one, and her sense of fashion has absolutely undergone a revolution as she prepares herself for her impending role.

The year of King Charles' coronation has seen Catherine refine some of her favorite characteristics in the clothes she wears. Almost every ensemble features her signature structured shoulders, and she's rarely seen in an outfit without a waist-cinching element. The princess still covets a chic pointed-toe heel, and she seems to be loving monochromatic looks more than ever. While certain aspects of her style preferences have been fine-tuned, Catherine remains keen on re-wearing her favorite pieces — an admirable habit she's stuck to in 2023. From new ensembles to well-loved garments, as well as a few outfits that appear to have taken inspiration from other royal family members, Princess Catherine's best looks of the year have been some of her best looks to date.