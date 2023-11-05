Inside Kate Middleton's Relationship With The British Media

The first time Princess Catherine appeared in the British tabloids was in April 2004 after hitting the slopes with Prince William and some friends in Klosters, Switzerland. Even though Prince William and King Charles III (yes, he was there too) posed for photographers ahead of their day in the snow, a paparazzo decided to follow the royals as they went about their day, snapping away as William and Catherine were enjoying each other's company on the slopes. This little excursion resulted in front-page news and an additional four-page spread in The Sun the following day with the headline, "Finally... Wills gets a girl" (via The Guardian).

There was plenty of upset from Buckingham Palace's side when the photographs were published. Even though it hadn't been The Sun's official photographer who took the pictures, they still opted to publish the images the paparazzo took, which violated the tabloid's agreement with the palace. The palace threatened to exclude The Sun from future photocalls after the incident in an attempt to warn other outlets to respect their privacy.

Regardless, Catherine was officially in the public eye from that moment, and there was no turning back from that. The Sun's spread quickly spawned articles from other tabloids, most notably the Daily Mail, which published an article titled "The middleclass girl who shares William's life (but NOT his bedroom)." The piece speculated that the prince might not be that serious about Catherine and that the relationship was unlikely to last. Boy, were they wrong!