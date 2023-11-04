Sarah Ferguson Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life

The British royal family is packed full of interesting figures, from Princess Catherine and Prince William to King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. Each prominent member of the House of Windsor has made headlines for various reasons in the past, but one of the most colorful characters to ever walk the hallowed halls of Buckingham Palace is Sarah, Duchess of York. The duchess was previously married to Prince Andrew, with whom she shares two children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Though she and Andrew divorced many years ago, Sarah was able to keep hold of her charmed life. She may have been open about money woes since she became a royal ex, but the author and podcast host still leads an incredibly lavish existence.

From the estate she lives on to the cars she drives and the jewelry she wears, you wouldn't think Sarah ever officially left the royal family. In a unique twist, the duchess was able to keep many of the perks her former family afforded her, but have more freedom. As such, she's released books, gives constant interviews, and isn't afraid to make a (very public) blunder or two.

Some may think it's rather odd that Sarah gets to have the best of both worlds, moving in high social circles and buying impressive homes while being so open about her life with the Windsors, but one thing is for sure — if it ain't broke (and she certainly isn't) then don't fix it.