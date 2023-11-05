Jax Taylor & Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Had Some Explosive First Interactions

As a queen of reality television, Tiffany "New York" Pollard has brought us some of the most iconic moments in the genre. In 2006, she burst onto the reality TV scene as a contestant on VH1's "Flavor of Love," a dating show where women competed for the affection of rapper Flavor Flav. After "Flavor of Love" Pollard got her own spin-off series, aptly named "I Love New York." This show was all about finding her own love, and she chose her ultimate suitor in a final rose ceremony akin to "The Bachelorette."

"I Love New York" had a short run on television, airing from 2007 to 2008. The series also had a final reunion in 2020. In 2023, Pollard returned to the small screen in E!'s "House of Villians" alongside other infamous reality figures. Pollard was joined by the likes of political aide and reality vet Omarosa, Shake Chatterjee from "Love Is Blind," and Jax Taylor from "Vanderpump Rules."

When it comes to this new iteration of her reality TV career, Pollard has returned in full swing as the "New York" fans grew to love. But apparently, her blunt personality didn't land well with fellow contestants on "House of Villians." Taylor revealed that he and Pollard clashed from the start and that Pollard's insults even pushed him to tears. "She made me cry," he told TooFab. "I literally, I don't want to say cried my eyes out, but I teared up for sure."