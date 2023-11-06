The Stunning Transformation Of Charlie McDermott

Most fans know and love Charlie McDermott for his time playing Axl on "The Middle." He's so well known for the role that it seems almost like the part was written for him. So, it may surprise many that when he first auditioned for the series, he was not cast. The character Axl was also different in the original script. According to an interview with The Daily Actor, McDermott first auditioned for "The Middle's" pilot episode in 2006. At the time, the character who would later become Axl was named Elvis.

When he auditioned for Elvis, he only made it through two rounds of the process before getting cut. Fortunately for him, that wasn't his last chance. That initial pilot episode, which he wasn't cast in, didn't get picked up. So, a year later, they tried again. "[T]he audition came back again and it was the exact same audition sides except the character name was scratched out and it said Axl instead of Elvis," McDermott said. "And I still had the scenes memorized because I only had two or three lines in the pilot. I had nothing to work with." This time, he made it through all five rounds of auditions and was finally cast as Axl.