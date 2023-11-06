False Facts About Lana Del Rey You Thought Were True

In order to leave a long-lasting legacy, an artist must dabble in myth-making. Lana Del Rey, the superstar born Lizzy Grant, knows this better than anyone. When she first stepped out on the New York music scene, she already had a meticulously curated image as an icon of glitz and glam. "Elvis is my daddy, Marilyn's my mother, Jesus is my bestest friend," she crooned on 2012's 'Born to Die: Paradise Edition," cementing herself in the company of legends. Over the years, however, some less fantastical tall tales about the singer have spread. Some of these rumors have to do with Del Rey's political beliefs; some of them are related to her personal life or career. Others are more obscure — say, the story about the $18 Shein dress she supposedly wore to an awards ceremony (more on that later). Here, we'll take a look at the most prominent ones and debunk them, once and for all.

Got a 'burning desire" to know more? Ready to head "off to the races"? Without further ado, here are ten false facts about Lana Del Rey you thought were true.