Who Was Travis Reed On Grey's Anatomy?

In "Grey's Anatomy," it's not uncommon to have an episode in which a character shows up for a few scenes before vanishing from the series altogether. The long-running hit medical drama takes place in multiple hospitals and that means you never know which patient or even doctor will be seen again. As fans know, it's just the nature of the show. The characters have been through every type of situation you can think of, yet there's always a dramatic twist or heartbreaking moment waiting in each new episode.

One of the characters who left a lasting impression on viewers was Travis Reed (Jason Dechert), a celebrity snowboarder who showed up in Season 10, Episode 9 of "Grey's Anatomy." With his charming smile, long dark locks, and adorable friendship with fan-favorite doctor Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), it's no wonder we were all invested in seeing where his story was going to take us. Since Travis Reed has yet to reappear in "Grey's," fans are left with a rather dreary end for the storyline of his character.