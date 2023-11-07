The Lily Allen & David Harbour Split Rumors, Explained

Like many non-famous couples, actor David Harbour and singer Lily Allen met on a dating app. They wed in 2020, though the couple later revealed that the real reason they decided to get married was because of Allen's kids. In October 2023, a little over three years after saying "I do," speculation began flying about a potential split, rumors sparked after fans noticed that Allen no longer followed Harbour on Instagram, according to The Mirror. At the time of writing, Harbour still appears to be following Allen.

Following this development, an insider told The Sun, "Lily and David have barely been together for the past three months and have been living separate lives." Allen was in London to star in West End play in the summer of 2023 and Harbour remained in New York, though the "Stranger Things" star supposedly saw the play once before heading home. The source added, "When [Lily] went back to the U.S. with [her kids], there was no sign of David."

TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth (@thekylemarisa) often shares unconfirmed blind items and pairs them with relevant celebrities. In July 2023, before Allen's unfollowing of Harbour, Roth shared a TikTok of an item that she figured was about Harbour and Allen. The blind item read, "The marriage between this foreign-born former-almost-A-list singer and the streaming actor is hanging on by a thread," and it included links to news stories about the duo.