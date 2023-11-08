Whatever Happened To Nickelodeon Child Star Alexa Nikolas?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Actor Alexa Nikolas was once a staple on Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101" series, playing high schooler Nicole Bristowe, the boarding school roommate of the main character, Zoey, who was portrayed by Jamie Lynn Spears. Nikolas remained on the series for two seasons before making her exit. Unfortunately, after an explosive confrontation with Britney Spears over Nikolas supposedly bullying Jamie Lynn, the former child star had a meltdown on set.

She was forced to film a final scene after crying and even vomiting, which ultimately was her last time working on the show. Even after Britney apologized both publicly and privately years later, the incident had a lasting effect on Nikolas, who claimed her co-stars constantly taunted her on set but were never reprimanded.

After exiting "Zoey 101," Nikolas appeared in several productions, including Disney's "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody." Other notable gigs included "Criminal Minds," "Supernatural," and a role in the 2009 rendition of "Children of the Corn." These days, though, Nikolas spends much of her time enjoying her family life and working to ensure other young entertainers don't fall victim to the predatory side of show business.