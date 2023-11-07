Durek Verrett: 13 Facts About Princess Märtha Louise Of Norway's Controversial Fiancé

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has never been one to shy away from choosing the unconventional route. Known for her belief in and practice of spiritualism, the oldest child of King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway is a self-proclaimed clairvoyant who claims she has been talking to angels since she was a little girl. After feeling like few people truly understood her, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway was introduced to the American shaman Durek Verrett through their mutual friend, energy healer Millana Snow. Immediately, they shared a deep connection.

In May 2019, Princess Märtha Louise made her relationship with her relationship with Verrett Instagram-official. She captioned the photo of the couple: "When you meet your twin flame, you know. I have been lucky enough to have met mine. [Durek Verrett] has changed my life, like he does with so many." Three years later, Princess Märtha took her devotion to the controversial shaman to another level when she gave up her royal duties in order to join Verrett in his practice and entrepreneurial pursuits.

During Verrett and Märtha's years together, royals and commoners alike have raised skepticism over the legitimacy of Durek Verrett's teachings and what they might mean for the future of the Norweigan royal family. Here's what you should know about the shaman.