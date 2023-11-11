A Look Back At Britney Spears' Fling With Paparazzi Beau Adnan Ghalib

The dating history of Britney Spears has captivated tabloids for years. Her past relationship with celebrity photographer Adnan Ghalib is no different. The duo began dating in 2007 as Spears was in the middle of her split from ex-husband and father of her sons, Kevin Federline. Initially, he was contracted to photograph the pop star. However, after intervening in an incident between the two at a gas station, Spears and Ghalib grew closer, eventually becoming lovers.

In January 2008, Ghalib was alongside Spears when sheriff's deputies arrived at her home to escort her to a mental health facility to be evaluated. This would ultimately lead to her 13-year conservatorship, and the end of their fling soon followed. Spears broke things off with Ghalib in 2008 after she learned that he'd been allegedly informing his paparazzi friends where they would be and selling their photos for thousands of dollars. While this repotedly angered Spears, in her 2023 memoir, "The Woman In Me," she praised Ghalib for being a much more gentle paparazzo than his counterparts. Still, their relationship was riddled with other serious transgressions.